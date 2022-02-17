Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $4,509,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 738,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after buying an additional 124,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after buying an additional 149,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 47,185 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRMW. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

In related news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

