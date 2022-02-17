Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $4,509,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 738,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after buying an additional 124,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after buying an additional 149,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 47,185 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
In related news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primo Water (PRMW)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.