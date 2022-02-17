The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 58,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gray Television in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE GTN opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

