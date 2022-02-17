Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 138,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $71.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

