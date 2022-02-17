The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 157.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 239,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 35,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.44 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,038,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 783,536 shares of company stock worth $48,982,782. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

