Credit Suisse AG Buys 72,616 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 330.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,616 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,166 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,657,000 after buying an additional 1,030,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after buying an additional 371,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 63,234 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 453,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 35.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $190.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

