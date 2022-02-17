The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,159 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 49,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $129.08 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.26 and its 200-day moving average is $131.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.