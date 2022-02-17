The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,705 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in VMware by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.32.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $125.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.10. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

