AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 10.5%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s share price shot up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. 24,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 947,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

