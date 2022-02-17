Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) to Hold

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

PINE has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

NYSE:PINE opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $222.92 million, a PE ratio of 112.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

