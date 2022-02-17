Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Oppenheimer

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.50. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after buying an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after buying an additional 2,806,436 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,684 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,748,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after acquiring an additional 822,730 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

