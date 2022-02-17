Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Oppenheimer

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.45.
Shares of RSI stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.50. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.15.
