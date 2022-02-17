Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 253,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,029.0 days.

KLKNF opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

