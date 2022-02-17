National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,624,500 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 3,260,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 222.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTIOF shares. Desjardins cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $81.13 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $58.09 and a twelve month high of $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.22.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 21.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6824 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.