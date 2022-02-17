Short Interest in SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Drops By 19.7%

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SASDY opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. SAS AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of SAS AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

SAS AB engages in the provision of air transportation services, air cargo, and other aviation services at selected airports in the route network. It manages passenger flights on an extensive Nordic and International route network. The company was founded in August 1946 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

