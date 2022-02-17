Short Interest in SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Drops By 19.7%

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded SAS AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get SAS AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SASDY stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. SAS AB has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

SAS AB engages in the provision of air transportation services, air cargo, and other aviation services at selected airports in the route network. It manages passenger flights on an extensive Nordic and International route network. The company was founded in August 1946 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAS AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAS AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.