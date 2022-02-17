Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ICE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.90.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $125.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.14.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,506. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $1,386,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $3,608,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

