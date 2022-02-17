Brokerages Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.42 billion and the highest is $4.50 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $4.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $19.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $20.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Shares of WM opened at $142.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.11. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

