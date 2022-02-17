Royal Bank of Canada Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $147.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MMM. Argus lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.07.

NYSE:MMM opened at $155.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 1 year low of $154.11 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

