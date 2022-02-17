Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $768.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to announce $768.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $787.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $745.90 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $625.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

COLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $98.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.71. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 208,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

