Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1,084.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at $733,000. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXT stock opened at $72.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.01.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Textron’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

