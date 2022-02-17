GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $189.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.89 and its 200 day moving average is $222.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $188.15 and a 52-week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.09.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

