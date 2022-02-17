Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 2,275 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 97.92%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

