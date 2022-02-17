Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 2,500 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 105,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $616.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.44. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

