Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New $58,000 Investment in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,427 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,138 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,362 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,123,000 after purchasing an additional 814,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,441,000 after purchasing an additional 756,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTA opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

