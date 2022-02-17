Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 88,572 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.35% of Worthington Industries worth $89,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
About Worthington Industries
Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.
