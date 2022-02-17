StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $144.58 million, a P/E ratio of 129.13 and a beta of 0.32. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $98.71 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in LightInTheBox by 43.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LightInTheBox by 99.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the second quarter worth $59,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the second quarter worth $279,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.