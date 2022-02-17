StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $144.58 million, a P/E ratio of 129.13 and a beta of 0.32. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $98.71 million for the quarter.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
