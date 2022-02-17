StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE BPY opened at $18.59 on Monday.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.