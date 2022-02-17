StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $35.99 on Monday. Triple-S Management has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $856.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Triple-S Management by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Triple-S Management by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Triple-S Management by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

