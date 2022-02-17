StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

CRY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CryoLife from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $703.22 million, a P/E ratio of 596.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. CryoLife has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

In other news, Director Anthony B. Semedo bought 15,000 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $46,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 332.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CryoLife by 16.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

