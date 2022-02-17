Profund Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 216,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,831,000 after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 99,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $122.54 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $172.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.86. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.