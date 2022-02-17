Mark Chernis Buys 33,482 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $780.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.88.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,361,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,947,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 475,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter.
About 2U
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
