Mark Chernis Buys 33,482 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $780.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,361,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,947,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 475,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

