Insider Selling: Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $302,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Cytek BioSciences stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

CTKB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $205,686,000. Miura Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $39,711,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $9,514,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

