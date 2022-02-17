Insider Selling: Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $302,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Cytek BioSciences stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.
CTKB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.
About Cytek BioSciences
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
