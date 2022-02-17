Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $320,080.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $589,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $390,480.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $191,180.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $198,150.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total value of $193,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $267,218.50.

Shares of CRVL opened at $165.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.53. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $213.38.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in CorVel by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

