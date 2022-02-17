Quinn Jessica Lieberman Sells 1,804 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of American Express stock opened at $198.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.60. American Express has a 1 year low of $126.07 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.12.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Castellan Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
