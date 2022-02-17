Quinn Jessica Lieberman Sells 1,804 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $198.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.60. American Express has a 1 year low of $126.07 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Castellan Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

