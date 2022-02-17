NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTCT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,220 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,024 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 370,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 206,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 659.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 131,784 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,193,000 after acquiring an additional 105,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $232,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685 over the last 90 days. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NTCT opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.