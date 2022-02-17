GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 4,685 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 7,946.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,791 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $879.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.14. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $86.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLFD shares. BWS Financial started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $316,815.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

