GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $296,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $169.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.77.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

