HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 37,727 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 131.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,727 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,796,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after purchasing an additional 111,510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Coupang by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Coupang by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,938,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807 over the last 90 days.

CPNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

CPNG opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.