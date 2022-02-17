Credit Suisse AG Sells 22,030 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,030 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 605.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 25,745 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,100,000 after acquiring an additional 187,274 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,446,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,892,000 after acquiring an additional 189,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

