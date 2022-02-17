GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 18,630 Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 296,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 132,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 58,504 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 157,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $483.02 million and a P/E ratio of 5.09. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

