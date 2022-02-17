Credit Suisse AG Sells 842 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vicor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vicor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vicor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.85, for a total value of $517,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,351 shares of company stock worth $3,145,673 in the last 90 days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day moving average is $127.44. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.08 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.