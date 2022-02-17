Geode Capital Management LLC Has $22.45 Million Stock Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Porch Group worth $22,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50,589 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 117.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 41,860 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 146.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

PRCH opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $104,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $605,585. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.