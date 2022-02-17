Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Up 67.1% in January

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Petrus Resources from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
OTCMKTS:PTRUF opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Petrus Resources has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.
Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.
