Short Interest in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Increases By 67.4%

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the January 15th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Yogi Spence bought 4,000 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $34,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1,164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period.

XFLT opened at $9.08 on Thursday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

