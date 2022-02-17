Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNC) Short Interest Up 66.7% in January

Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EDNC stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. Endurance Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDNC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Endurance Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

