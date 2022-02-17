HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 860.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NSP opened at $92.84 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.66.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

NSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.28.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

