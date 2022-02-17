Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,374 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at $372,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $928.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

