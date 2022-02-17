Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of AFI opened at $1.42 on Monday. Armstrong Flooring has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

