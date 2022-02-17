StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Marlin Business Services stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. Marlin Business Services has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $282.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRLN. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 56.9% in the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,111,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 402,856 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Marlin Business Services by 2,492.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 278,396 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Marlin Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $5,903,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Marlin Business Services during the second quarter worth about $4,471,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Marlin Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $2,916,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

