Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LORL opened at $41.52 on Monday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $56.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $889.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 38,233.3% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 80.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 327.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 11.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 37.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

