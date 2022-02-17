StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Intevac from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $5.10 on Monday. Intevac has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $8.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $150,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

